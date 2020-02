When he escaped from rehab, MC Kats ran to Pastor Bugembe saying he only trusted him. He said he couldn’t be with his friends, and some family members because they were treating him like a mad person.

And ever since, he has been staying at Bugembe’s home in Nansana. Bugembe feeds him, gives him upkeep and gives him a caretaker whenever he goes out.

As such, Bugembe says he has become more like a father to Mc Kats.

He says staying with Mc Kats is not easy but they are managing.