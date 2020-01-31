Rumour Has It: Man Utd exit Willian Jose race after failing in King bid

Manchester United look set to continue scrambling for strikers throughout deadline day.

While Bruno Fernandes has finally arrived, the Red Devils were reportedly less successful in a surprise bid to bring Bournemouth forward Joshua King back to Old Trafford.

Now, with the countdown well and truly on, a Tottenham target appears to have been removed from United’s radar.

TOP STORY – UNITED PASS ON WILLIAN JOSE

Though still without Marcus Rashford, United have rejected the chance to sign Willian Jose on loan, according to Sky Sports.

Real Sociedad reportedly failed to gain a bite after offering the Brazilian striker to the Champions League aspirants amid negotiations with another Premier League club in Tottenham.

Spurs earlier looked to be in pole position to sign the 28-year-old permanently, but may now have to settle for a temporary deal as discussions continue.

The prospect of a bolstering their attack following Rashford’s injury would have appealed to United, who reportedly failed in an attempt to capture Cherries star King.

The Telegraph claims Eddie Howe’s insistence on keeping the Norwegian denied Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the chance to reunite with the player he coached while in charge of United’s reserve side.

ROUND-UP

– Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will keep Edinson Cavani unless LaLiga side Atletico Madrid improve from €15million to €20m, according to ESPN reporter Julien Laurens.

– Juventus midfielder Emre Can join Borussia Dortmund on loan with an obligation for the Bundesliga club to buy for €30m, reports Goal.

– Manchester City are set to beat Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen to Coritiba’s 17-year-old Brazilian right-back Yan Couto, claims Mundo Deportivo.

– Ricardo Rodriguez is out the door and Milan might have settled on a shock replacement. Sky Sports suggests the Rossoneri have agreed an €11.9m (£10m) deal take left-back Antonee Robinson from Championship outfit Wigan Athletic. The Serie A side is also said to be on the cusp of signing Anderlecht youngster Alexis Saelemaekers.

– Inter and Lazio are competing to secure Chelsea centre-forward Olivier Giroud before the transfer window shuts, claims Sky Sport Italia.