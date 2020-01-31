UCE 2019 results: Boys perform better than girls

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has Friday morning released the results of the 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) at the President’s Office auditorium.

According to a statement of the results from UNEB, boys have performed better than girls at all the higher grades from division one to division three.

The statement indicated that 9.9 percent of boys that sat the exams passed in division one, 19.6 percent passed in division two and 24.9 passed in division three.

This is better when compared to the girls who managed to have 6.8 percent pass in division one, 15.5 percent in division two and 22.5 percent in division three.

Like in the 2018 results however, girls again outsmarted their male counterparts in English language whereas the male candidates showed a better performance in Mathematics and Sciences.

Candidates increased by 2,285 (0.7%) from 335, 435 in 2018 to 337,720. A total of 144,256 (42.7%) were USE beneficiaries.

The number of registered females has surpassed that of males by 398. This is the first time that more females have registered than males.

A total of 410 special needs candidates registered for the 2019 UCE examination, as compared to 357 in 2018.

These consisted of the blind (36), those with low vision (87), the deaf (60), the dyslexics (26) and physically handicapped (78). There were also 123 others with other forms of disability that only needed to be given extra time.

The best special needs candidate is Ndyamuhaki Godwin, a deaf candidate of St. Henry’s College, Kitovu in Masaka district.

This one scored 13 in the best 8 subjects. Tukei Timothy Alfred from Muntai district College in Bombo, also a deaf scored Aggregate 14.

UNEB Executive Secretary Dan Odong cited inadequate coverage of the syllabus and language deficiency as some of the areas that need improvement.

In her speech while releasing the results, Minister for Education and Sports Janet Museveni said that teachers teach in weird hours which leave them with little time to grasp what they learn.

“We have noticed that teachers rush students through the syllabus so that they can have a whole year for revision which is wrong. In addition teachers teach at weird hours like 6am in morning and late in the evening and over assess learners with homework and tests which leave them with very little time to study,” the minister said.

She tasked teachers to ensure that learners access all the material in learning and get time to revise.