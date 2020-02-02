EACJ to rule in a suit against Museveni’s bid to extend the rule

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) is this week expected to make a critical ruling on Uganda President Yoweri Museveni’s bid to extend his 34-year rule of the country by contesting next year’s General Election.

In a petition filed by Kampala-based lawyer Male H. Mabirizi K. Kiwanuka, the EACJ has been asked to determine whether a decision by the Constitutional Court of Uganda to extend the presidential term and age limit is against the East African Community (EAC) Treaty on democracy and good governance.

Mr. Mabirizi, who is representing himself at the Arusha-based court, is seeking “interim order of injunction restraining the Government of the Republic of Uganda, from implementing any of the provisions of the Uganda Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2018.”

The ruling on the application is set for Friday, February 6.

In its response, the Uganda government, represented by Principal State Attorney George Kallemera, has defended the decision to extend the presidential term and age limit, dismissing the application as “frivolous, vexatious and not demonstrating a prima facie case with a probability of success.”

“The applicant has not in any way demonstrated that he will suffer an irreparable injury that cannot be compensated by an award of damages.