Jackie Chandiru bounces back

When 2019 was coming to an end, it was reported that Former Blu 3 singer Jackie Chandiru was confined in Naguru hospital and was is a very terrible condition.

Well wishers like promoter Balaam Barugahara came on board to help raise medical bills for Chandiru who was reportedly being demanded a lot of money by the hospital but was shut down by a family member saying they didn’t need anyone’s help.

The Ex Blu-3 star who has been in and out of rehab then disappeared. Chandiru who had been nursing a problem of drug addiction for a longtime and had been in and out of rehabilitation facilities was said to have been secretly flown out of the country by her dutch husband Nol Van Vliet.

Apparently he took her out of the country so she could and be treated.

By the look of things, Chandiru is in now good health again thanks to the treatment and she thanks God for it.

Through her instagram page @jackiechandiruofficial she posted three pictures of her looking good and health captioned “Best thing to hold onto in life is God’s love”.

Her fans were excited to see her looking and feeling better and were quick to welcome her back with so much joy. “Its done, the prayers have worked, and this is the moment we have been waiting for, You will ive for long my dear Diva Jackie Chandiru Eyaa” one of her fans commented.

Another fan commented “Am Soo happy to see you again my Jackie??????God’s love is precious hold on to it”.

We are happy to have you back Jackie and we wish you a quick full recovery.