PAC to probe procurement of UPDF Jet Ranger spare parts

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will on February 5, start the probe into the procurement of spare parts for the Jet Ranger Aircraft that was last week involved in a crash.

On Tuesday, a Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) jet Ranger AF302 crashed during a training mission in Bulo in Gomba District killing two people on spot; Maj Naomi Karungi, a UPDF helicopter pilot and a cadet pilot Benon Wakalo.

Sources from PAC say that they want to find out if the irregularities in the procurement of the spare parts of the Aircraft are linked to the accident.

A subcommittee of PAC is expected to probe the supply of Jet Ranger Spare parts by YAMASEC security limited at a sum of $479,000 (Shs1.7 billion) with no proof of delivery and with no receiving committee report. Yamasec is a Ugandan company that specialises in designing, installing, servicing and monitoring, technology-driven security and fire safety solutions.

“The chopper crashed and therefore we want to find out if the crash was in any way related to the irregularities in procurement since there is no evidence that the spare parts were delivered,” says a source in the committee. The source says the investigations arising from outstanding audit queries of the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs.