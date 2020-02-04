UPDF referral hospital opened today

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will watch his side’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury on a laptop while under-23 coach Neil Critchley takes charge of a youthful Reds side at Anfield on Tuesday.

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has revealed he thought it was a joke when the club made an attempt to sign him this summer.

Neymar has been left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for Tuesday’s clash against Nantes due to a rib injury, just two days after the Brazilian held a lavish party to celebrate his birthday.

Dele Alli insists there are no hard feelings after Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling's reckless challenge left the Tottenham midfielder nursing an injury.

Luka Jovic has opened up on his disappointing form with Real Madrid this season, stating: "Sometimes I watch videos of my games last year and I think: 'What's gone wrong.

Atletico Madrid starlet Joao Felix is a talented player but he's playing for the "wrong club", according to Rafael van der Vaart. Felix became the most expensive Portuguese player in history when he completed a £113 million ($148m) switch from Benfica to Wanda Metropolitano back in July.

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has said that new signing Christian Eriksen needs to find the right fitness levels after the Dane lasted just 58 minutes of his debut away to Udinese on Sunday.

Manchester United were interested in signing Brighton striker Glen Murray during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has said that it was sad to see Christian Eriksen leave the club for Inter Milan last month.

Atletico Madrid have identified Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic as a primary transfer target.

Los Colchoneros will launch a bid for the Croatia international this summer, with his current contract at Camp Nou set to expire in 2021.

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has praised midfielder Ever Banega for his ‘clarity’ on his upcoming transfer to Al-Shabab this summer.

Shkodran Mustafi has said that he always put Arsenal first when having to deal with the disappointment of an extended period out of the starting lineup.

Robin van Persie has suggested that Manchester United should sign Edinson Cavani in the summer.

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has suffered a fresh injury scare of retiring early from yesterday’s training session.

James Maddison is close to agreeing a new long-term contract with Leicester City.

Two senior players at Barcelona were reportedly involved in a disagreement at training this week after one player was accused of showboating.

Florentino Perez has come up with a plan to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2021, when he has one year left on his contract. Real Madrid president will look to replicate the same tactics he used to lure Eden Hazard away from Stamford Bridge.

Erling Braut Haaland allegedly never had any intention of signing for Manchester United in the January transfer window.

Manchester United’s decision to sign Odion Ighalo may have raised a few eyebrows, but Mark Bosnich claims the Nigerian striker could become another Eric Cantona for the Red Devils.

Angel Di Maria has criticised Kylian Mbappe for the way he reacted to being substituted during Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 win over Montpellier on Sunday.

Manchester United winger Daniel James has embarked on a mission to help others speak out on mental health issues based on his own experiences.

Bournemouth and Norway striker Joshua King, 28, was frustrated after Manchester United did not make a third bid for him on transfer deadline day

Harry Kane is reportedly continuing his rehabilitation in the Caribbean after he came through surgery on the thigh injury he picked up against Southampton last month.

Gabriel Martinelli says that Arsenal blocked a call-up to Brazil's Under-23 squad despite the attacker's desire to represent his country. He was invited to be part of a pre-Olympic tournament that runs from January 18 until February 9. Arsenal decided not to release the 19-year-old.

Liverpool are eager to tie Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk, 28, and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson, 27, to new long-term contracts.

Son Heung-min has urged Tottenham to be relentless in their pursuit of Chelsea in the battle for a top-four Premier League finish.

Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, is likely to move to the Chinese Super League or Major League Soccer, rather than the Premier League, when he leaves the Spanish club.

Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels has joked about giving Erling Haaland tips on how to score goals and says the young striker reminds him of Robert Lewandowski.

PSG forward Angel Di Maria says Kylian Mbappe needs to be more considerate of his team-mates after his angry reaction to being substituted during Saturday's Ligue 1 win over Montpellier.

Manchester City players asked manager Pep Guardiola to stop fiddling with his starting line-up after Sunday's defeat at Tottenham.

Trabzonspor have condemned the "ignorant people" responsible for racially abusing John Obi Mikel after their win against Fenerbahce at the weekend.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea target Timo Werner, 23, says he will be open to a move to the right club. The Germany striker has 25 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig this season.

Kylian Mbappe seemed furious at being substituted on Saturday but Thomas Tuchel does not think the attacker will use it as a reason to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Atletico Madrid and Roma are leading the chase to sign English midfielder Jesse Lingard, 27, if he leaves Manchester United.