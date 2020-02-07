Botswana to hold elephant hunting auctions

The country has some 130,000 elephants, the world’s largest population.

Authorities will issue seven hunting “packages” of 10 elephants each, confined to “controlled hunting areas”, a spokeswoman said.

The government revoked a 2014 ban in May, saying human-elephant conflict and the negative impact on livelihoods were increasing.

The lifting of the ban has been popular with many in local communities but criticized by conservationists.

How will the auctions work?

Seven packages of 10 elephants each are on offer and the auction will take place in the capital Gaborone on Friday afternoon, the BBC’s Southern Africa correspondent Nomsa Maseko reports.

The bidders – who must be companies registered in Botswana – are expected to put down a refundable deposit of 200,000 pula ($18,000; £14,000).