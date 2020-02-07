Britain seeks closer economic ties with Africa following Brexit

Britain is leaving the European Union on Friday, starting the clock on an 11-month transition period during which the country will try to sign as many new trade deals as possible. African countries are a prime target. The UK government has said that it will prioritize trade negotiations this year with the European Union, but it has also made early overtures to countries such as Mozambique and Ghana. Prime Minister Boris Johnson clearly wants closer economic ties with Africa.”We in the UK have a vital job in continuing to convince people across the continent that we’re not just a great friend and ally, a reliable ally, but also the people you should be doing business with,” Johnson said earlier this month at the UK-Africa Investment Summit.