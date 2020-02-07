Petition to stop 2021 elections dismissed

The East African Court of Justice sitting in Arusha, Tanzania on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Male Mabirizi Hassan Kiwanuka seeking an interim order halting the 2021 elections.

Mabirizi ran to the East African Court of justice challenging the 2018 Constitutional Amendment Act that scrapped the upper and lower cap on the presidential age, effectively handing a carte blanche to President Yoweri Museveni to contest in the forthcoming 2021 elections.

Mr. Mabirizi together with other Ugandans challenged up to the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the amendment but lost on both occasions. His co-applicants gave up the appeal when the Supreme Court ruled in a 4:3 majority to dismiss the application.

Not known for giving up, Mabirizi ran to the East African Court to have it quash the law. However, by the time the application is heard and disposed of, it was obvious to him that the 2021 elections would be over and hence rendering whatever judgment that the court would have arrived is meaningless.

Therefore, Mabirizi sought an interim order stopping the elections, which is now for certain that Museveni is going to contest; until the court pronounces itself on the matter.

Delivering their judgment on Thursday, a panel of five judges unanimously declined to allow Mabirizi’s application. The panel had justices, Monica Mugenyi, Faustin Ntezilayo, Audace Ngiye, Charles Nyawello, and Charles Nyachao.