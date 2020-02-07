UCC appoints Ms. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo as new Director

Ms. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo has been appointed to act as the executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), replacing Mr. Godfrey Mutabazi, whose 10-year contract expires on February 9.

“Today (Friday) makes his last official working day. Given the fact that the sector we deal in is so sensitive, it’s only prudent that we get an executive director after the expiry of his (Eng Mutabazi)’s contract,” said Mr. Ibrahim Bosa, UCC spokesperson.



Mr. Bosa said the UCC board last year wrote to the then ICT minister Mr. Frank Tumwebaze recommending for the renewal of Mr. Mutabazi’s contract for another term.

Mr. Tumwebaze, in turn, wrote to President Museveni seeking advice but got no response.

“Since the President yet responds, the board thought it wise to appoint someone to act as we look for a substantive executive director,” he said.

Ms. Sewankambo’s appointment letter was written by ICT Minister, Ms. Judith Nabakooba who also said her office is yet to get Mr. Museveni’s response on the request to renew Mr. Mutabazi’s contract.