Americans pledge to invest over $300m in Uganda’

A delegation of African American investors has pledged to invest to a tune of s1.1 trillion ($300m) in the health and real estate sectors in Uganda.

According to Mark Anthony Hernandez, they chose to invest in Uganda because of the peace and security that the country enjoys.

“We are a delegation of African Americans from California interested in bringing back African American dollars back to Africa,” Hernandez said during a media briefing at the Entebbe international airport.

The investors who are set to meet President Yoweri Museveni next week were received by Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, the NRM chairman –Diaspora league.

Briefing the media about their planned investment in Uganda, Hernandez said they plan to invest in Neurosurgery in the health sector.

On real estate investment, Hernandez said they have onboard real estate investors who are looking at investing in commercial and residential real estate.

The Managing Director, East African Partners, Isaac Kigozi, who coordinated the investors’ visit to Uganda, said the African American investors group is different since it is not looking at freebies like other investors.

“They said the government has done enough opening up doors to them and are now looking at what they can do for the government and the people of Uganda. This is exactly what enticed me to bring them to Uganda because they are not looking for free this, free that,” Kigozi explained.

He said the planned investment will enable Uganda tap into the employment opportunities for the many jobless Ugandans.

“They want to utilize what God has blessed Uganda with, and find ways to enhance that but also make a profit,” he added.

Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, the NRM chairman –Diaspora league assured the investors of a steady peace and security and the ready East African Community Market, which is conducive enough for their investment in Uganda.

He implored the investors, to bring on board more American investors to invest in Uganda, for increased opportunities for the people of Uganda and the American people.