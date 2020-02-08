Detained Rwandan national found dead

Emmanuel Magezi, a Rwandan national who was allegedly arrested by operatives Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operatives in Mbarara District, is dead.

Magezi was reportedly picked up by CMI operatives in March 2019.

He was allegedly detained at Makenke Military Barracks in Mbarara District before being transferred to Mbuya Military Barracks in Kampala.

On January 31, 2020, his lawyer, Mr Eron Kiiza filed an application in the Civil Division of High Court in Kampala demanding his production in court.

Mr Kiiza also demanded an explanation from the army and the government about the illegal detention of his client for ten months without any charges being brought against him. The application was scheduled to be heard next Monday.

However, Mr Kiiza says he has since received reliable information indicating that Magezi could have passed on.