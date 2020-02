Kirsten Landman is the first African woman to complete the Dakar Rally on a motorbike. She travelled 7,500km over 12 days, mostly across the unforgiving sand of the Saudi Arabian desert. However back in 2013, a terrible accident at a race in Botswana left the South African in an induced coma for two weeks and fighting for her life. She tells Caroline Barker about her remarkable journey back to racing.