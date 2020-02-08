Museveni: Government to use planes to fight locust invasion

President Museveni has revealed that the government will buy planes to fight against locusts that are threatening to enter Uganda from Western Kenya.

The president made the remarks while speaking at the 39th anniversary of Tarehe Sita in Nakaseke district.

Locusts are currently ravaging the western part of Kenya and threatening to enter Uganda through the East.

However, Museveni promised to deploy the plane as one of the ways to stop these worms.

“We are going to send sprayers to base themselves in Moroto and aircraft to be ready to intervene if the locusts enter Uganda from Kenya, “he said.

He also noted that Uganda plans to buy her own aircraft for future use.

Parliament has already approved Shs 15 billion to prepare against these locusts but all the tentative plans to confront the invasion are still on standby.

Museveni also commented about coronavirus epidemic saying that the virus is not all that serious however advising Ugandans to be vigilant.

“It is not as serious like Aids/HIV, the Ministry of Health will announce how to handle. When it’s washing your hands, when in public don’t touch yourselves .they will announce the measures and we shall be able to defeat the virus, “he said.

He also expressed his disappointment in the level of wetland encroachment and threatened to sack officials from parish to district level.