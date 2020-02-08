MV Kalangala suspends operations

MV Kalangala vessel, which plies the Nakiwogo Lutoboka, Buggala Islands route, will effective Sunday, February 9, temporarily suspend operations to undergo routine maintenance.

MV Kalangala is managed by the Nation Oil Distributors Ltd but the servicing and repairing of the vessel are done by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

According to Mr Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, the exercise which is aimed at checking the vessel’s operational safety status, will last one month.

This implies the vessel will resume normal operations around March 9.

Last year, MV Kalangala was not serviced which caused anxiety among travellers who claimed that the failure to service the vessel could compromise its effectiveness.

“We urge our clients to be patient because this exercise is for their safety