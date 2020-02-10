2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

By:
On:
In: Featured, Gossip
With: 0 Comments

The 2020 Oscars are finally over and all anyone can talk about is Parasite.

This is all thanks to the critically-acclaimed director, Bong Joon-Ho, who is just now being recognized for his showstopping work as both a writer and director. Throughout the night, the Korean director had people laughing, tearing up and smiling with pure glee, all because of his humility. 

When all was said and done, it’s safe to say the audience agreed with the Academy’s decision to award Bong Joon-Ho and the rest of the cast with the award for Best Picture. Even their fellow contestants, like Martin Scorcese and Charlize Theron, were wholeheartedly cheering for them at the end of the night. 

But alas, they aren’t the only ones who deserve their moment in the spotlight. From Laura Dernto Brad Pitt, there are plenty of other stars who more than proved their merit.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
WINNERParasite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

DIRECTING

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
WINNER:Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER:Parasite

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman
WINNER:Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER:Parasite

ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Stand Up” Harriet

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)
WINNER:Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER:American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
WINNER: Toy Story 4

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
WINNER:Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite

FILM EDITING

WINNER: Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

SOUND EDITING

WINNER:Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
WINNER:1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
WINNER:1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER:Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER:Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
WINNER:Little Women
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
WINNER:1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.