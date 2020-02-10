2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Oscars are finally over and all anyone can talk about is Parasite.

This is all thanks to the critically-acclaimed director, Bong Joon-Ho, who is just now being recognized for his showstopping work as both a writer and director. Throughout the night, the Korean director had people laughing, tearing up and smiling with pure glee, all because of his humility.

When all was said and done, it’s safe to say the audience agreed with the Academy’s decision to award Bong Joon-Ho and the rest of the cast with the award for Best Picture. Even their fellow contestants, like Martin Scorcese and Charlize Theron, were wholeheartedly cheering for them at the end of the night.

But alas, they aren’t the only ones who deserve their moment in the spotlight. From Laura Dernto Brad Pitt, there are plenty of other stars who more than proved their merit.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

DIRECTING

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

WINNER:Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER:Parasite

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

WINNER:Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

WINNER:Parasite

ORIGINAL SONG

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4

WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2

“Stand Up” Harriet

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (Daughter)

WINNER:Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER:American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

WINNER:Once Upon a Time Hollywood

Parasite

FILM EDITING

WINNER: Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

SOUND EDITING

WINNER:Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

WINNER:1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

WINNER:1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER:Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER:Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In the Absence

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Rum Cha-Cha

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

WINNER:Little Women

Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

WINNER:1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood