2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

The 2020 Oscars are finally over and all anyone can talk about is Parasite.
This is all thanks to the critically-acclaimed director, Bong Joon-Ho, who is just now being recognized for his showstopping work as both a writer and director. Throughout the night, the Korean director had people laughing, tearing up and smiling with pure glee, all because of his humility.
When all was said and done, it’s safe to say the audience agreed with the Academy’s decision to award Bong Joon-Ho and the rest of the cast with the award for Best Picture. Even their fellow contestants, like Martin Scorcese and Charlize Theron, were wholeheartedly cheering for them at the end of the night.
But alas, they aren’t the only ones who deserve their moment in the spotlight. From Laura Dernto Brad Pitt, there are plenty of other stars who more than proved their merit.
BEST PICTURE
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renee Zellweger, Judy
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
DIRECTING
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
WINNER:Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER:Parasite
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
WINNER:Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
WINNER:Parasite
ORIGINAL SONG
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” Toy Story 4
WINNER: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” Frozen 2
“Stand Up” Harriet
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (Daughter)
WINNER:Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER:American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
WINNER: Toy Story 4
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
WINNER:Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite
FILM EDITING
WINNER: Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
SOUND EDITING
WINNER:Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
WINNER:1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
WINNER:1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SCORE
WINNER:Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
WINNER:Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In the Absence
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
WINNER:Little Women
Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
WINNER:1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood