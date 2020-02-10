HOW TO MAINTAIN SOIL HEALTHY IN YOUR GARDEN

As the weather warms and days lengthen, your attention may be turning to that forgotten patch of your garden. You diligently took soil they have come back indicating that potassium or phosphorus is low on some fields, here and there you have a zinc deficiency, and you know that you will probably need some additional nitrogen.

Knowing so, farmers have to know the characteristics and constraints of their soils and use sustainable agricultural practices and methods for conserving them and making them more fertile. These include fallowing, using compost, manure, crop residues, fertilizer trees intercropping legumes with cereals and including the principles of conservation agriculture (crop rotation, ensuring permanent cover for the soil and no disturbing of the topsoil layer).

How to determine the fertility status of soil and the nutrient needs of a crop

Sources of plant nutrients include soil reserves (from weathering of rocks), crop residues, as well as organic and inorganic fertilizers that are added to the soil during the growing season. In order to make a decision on which type of fertilizer to use, a number of observations or tests are needed. For farmers, observations of crop growth and the plentifulness and dominance of a particular weed or grass may show which nutrients are deficient.

For example, the weed Striga grows in infertile soils and is suppressed when applying fertilizers. For a more accurate identification and quantification of the nutrients in the soil, tissue and soil tests are necessary. Generally, dark-colored soils are assumed to be fertile and high in soil organic matter. Soils with a loamy texture are also assumed to be more fertile than sandy soils.

Manure

Animal manures supply different amounts of nutrients depending on the animal species, feed, bedding and manure storage practices. The amounts of nutrients that become available to the plants depend on the time of year the manure is applied and how quickly it is worked into the soil. Existing soil conditions also affect how quickly the nutrients in the manure are available. On average, cow manure contains approximately 10 to 15 pounds of N, 5 to 10 pounds of phosphorous, and 10 to 12 pounds of potassium per ton. Poultry manure has a higher percentage of all three elements.

The National Organic Program (NOP) is very specific about the use of manure. Composted manure is definitely preferred, but if raw manure is applied, then the timing of application is critical. Where raw manure is used on land growing crops for human consumption, it must not be applied within 120 days of harvest for a crop where the edible portion touches the soil or 90 days of harvest where the edible portion does not touch the soil.

Cover crops & green manures

In general, cover crops and green manures are quick-growing annual plantings of grasses, legumes, and herbaceous species intended to rebuild soil biology, restore nitrogen fixation, and provide material for grazing, composting, mulching, or plowing back into the soil. In some cases, the seed is harvested off of these mixes before they are grazed, composted, used for mulch, or plowed down.

Applications of barrel compost, CPP, or Soil Activator can assist in a rapid breakdown, re-incorporation, and humification of these green manures. Ideally, cover crop mixtures should include at least 15 to 20 species of annual grasses, legumes and herbs. These can restore diversity; rebuild soil biota; conserve loose nutrients; help with pest, weed and disease control; increase soil carbon; conserve moisture; reduce run-off, and prevent erosion while protecting what might otherwise be bare soil.

Compost

Composting is more than a simple process of digestion and decay. Nature breaks down every sort of organic material into simple carbohydrates and amino acids, but in many cases these would oxidize and leach if there weren’t ways of storing and conserving them in easy-to-use forms. There are microorganisms in the soil that gather up loose nutrients, store them in large, carbon molecules called humic acids and complex them with clay particles in the soil.