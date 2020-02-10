Locusts: UPDF choppers have started airlifting pesticides

According to the UPDF spokesperson, Brig. Richard Karemire, air force choppers have already started airlifting supplies to Amudat in response to the locust invasion.

The Ministry of Agriculture is the leading agency in the fight against the locusts and according to their spokesperson, Charlotte Kemigisha so far two choppers full of pesticides and other items have already flown to Karamoja.

“The choppers are carrying pumps, pesticides and other gear to be used in the fight against locusts,

“Two choppers have taken off for the region and will land at Moroto Barracks any time from now. They are carrying 36,000 liters of pesticides: chlorpyrifos and cypermethrin (18,000 liters of each).”

Kemigisha also revealed that other items airlifted to Karamoja include 2000 pumps, 500 knapsack sprays, and 50 motorized spray pumps.

Speaking during the Tarehe Sita celebrations in Nakaseke last week, President Museveni said the government will do everything possible to contain the locusts.

“On Wednesday we had a meeting and we are going to move decisively both on the ground and in the air in case they cross to Uganda. We are going to buy our own aircraft for future use,” Museveni said on Thursday.

Recently, Stephen Byantwale, the commissioner for crop protection at the Ministry of Agriculture recently said Uganda has no aircraft and the ministry was working with the Desert Locust Control Organisation of East Africa (DLCO-EA), based in Nairobi, Kenya to provide aircraft.

