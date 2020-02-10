PREVENT LEAD POISONING AND RESIDUES IN LIVESTOCK

Preventing lead residues in livestock protects human food safety. Lead is highly toxic to livestock, particularly cattle, and can result in sudden death. Animals that survive lead poisoning are quarantined for at least 12 months to ensure that animal products for human consumption or export do not contain lead residues.

Farmers or producers can prevent lead poisoning and residues by removing lead sources from their farms and/or securely fencing off lead sources from livestock. Every year small numbers of livestock die or are quarantined following exposure to lead.

Usually, these animals have eaten lead batteries found in the farm dump or left in the paddock. Other lead poisoning cases occur when hungry stock seeks alternative feed sources. Younger stocks are more susceptible given their natural curiosity and relative size. Cattle are more likely to succumb to acute lead poisoning but sheep and pigs can also be affected.

Common on-farm lead sources

Lead batteries, especially burnt ones, also, painted surfaces – machinery, car bodies, sheds, yards, paint tins, and sump oil. There is also grease and oil filters, linoleum and caulking, putty. Lead batteries are the most common cause of lead poisoning and residues in livestock. Battery casings become brittle over time allowing animals to access the lead and lead salts. Burning batteries also makes the lead readily accessible to livestock.

How to prevent lead poisoning

The easiest and most effective way to protect your production animals from lead poisoning and contamination is to dispose of lead safely. Never dispose of toxic waste in general rubbish dumps or bins. Local councils usually provide options for toxic waste disposal. Local garages may dispose of sump oil and car batteries for you, and some scrap metal merchants will purchase lead batteries.

Signs of lead poisoning in production animals

Symptoms vary according to the degree of poisoning, but animals may show a combination of gastrointestinal and nervous signs. Gastrointestinal signs may include either constipation or diarrhea, dullness, unresponsive to sound or touch blindness, staggering, tremors.in cases of acute lead poisoning, animals may be found dead.

What to do after seeing the above signs

Seek immediate veterinary advice for livestock showing these signs. Lead poisoning can cause signs similar to other diseases that affect the nervous system such as plant poisoning, botulism, polioencephalomalacia (PEM) and metabolic diseases like grass tetany (magnesium deficiency). Early detection is vital to help prevent continuing losses and to determine the appropriate treatment for sick animals. Note: not all animals that have eaten lead show signs of poisoning but these animals may contain lead residues in excess of the maximum residue limit (MRL). Any livestock that has been exposed to lead must be tested for residues.

The general biosecurity obligation

If you are dealing with food-producing animals, you are bound by a general biosecurity obligation. This obliges you to minimize the risk posed by conditions such as lead poisoning and contamination in your animals. Fulfilling the obligation includes correctly disposing of waste materials that contain lead, and ensuring that food-producing animals that come into contact with lead are dealt with appropriately.