A soldier has been killed in a suicide car bombing that targeted a military barracks in southern Algeria.

It was the first such attack in the country for several years.

It is not known who was behind the bombing, which happened in the Bordj Baji Mokhtar region, in Adrar province, close to the border with Mali.

Conflict in neighboring Libya and deteriorating security conditions in Mali have contributed to increased militant activity in the Sahara and Sahel areas of North Africa.