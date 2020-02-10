UN chief wants Sudan dropped from terror list

The UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told African leaders that it’s time to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Addressing the annual African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Mr. Guterres said the UN would drum up international support that would enable the country to overcome its challenges.

Sudan is being welcomed back into the international fold following the toppling last year of the former president, Omar al-Bashir.

The leaders at the summit will discuss an African-led peace effort to end the civil war in Libya.

They will also consider how to tackle worsening militant insurgencies across Africa