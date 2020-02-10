WATER-SMART FARMING PRACTICES; THE TECHNOLOGIES FOR FARMING IN DRY SEASONS

Some parts in Uganda are more likely to experience drought conditions this dry season. Months back, heavy rainfall above-average levels throughout most of the country has been received. While this has been largely beneficial for crop production and pasture conditions in most of Uganda and Karamoja. Notably, second-season rainfall always subsides between late November and early December in bimodal Uganda.

However, this month, there are significant changes and signs indicative of drought. For that reason, with hotter and drier conditions on the cards, it is important farmers implement water conservation strategies on-farm to maintain production, as much of the Region’s agriculture is rain-fed. Farmers must use water conservation strategies to carry them through the dry season.

Increased productivity

Doing more with less has become the mantra of a new sustainability drive in agriculture almost worldwide, and this goes as much for water use as anything else. New innovations are making it increasingly possible to do just this increased yields (output) while using fewer resources (input), in ways that would have seemed mathematically impossible just a generation ago.

Precision irrigation

Actions for adapting to climate change in irrigation schemes need to be considered in the overall context of irrigation modernization. Modern irrigation systems require better water allocation mechanisms, the clear transmission of alerts about water scarcity to farmers, and the adaptation of both infrastructure and management to allow for more flexible and reliable delivery of water.

Intermediate storage within the irrigation scheme and, where possible, access to groundwater are some of the options for building the resilience and reliability of the water supply and must be considered in adaptation plans for irrigation schemes.

In addition, increased precision is imperative for improving overall Water Use Efficiency, the ratio between effective water use and actual withdrawal. This is most often associated with drip irrigation, but also encompasses variable rate application, flow rate monitoring, and precision treatment solutions which alter water at a structural level.

Therefore, increasing the Water Use Efficiency of irrigation systems through precision irrigation is absolutely key to dealing with water stress and becoming a water-smart grower. New treatment technologies make it possible to get the most out of every drop, maximizing the potential of irrigation systems while ensuring increased yields and optimized production. But optimizing water inputs is just one half of the solution just as imperative is ensuring this moisture stays in the soil long enough for plants to take advantage of it. Growers with irrigation solutions that optimize both the water itself and its behavior in the soil will have an added competitive advantage going forward.

Moister soils

Simply put, if soils can stay moist for longer, irrigation times and frequency can be significantly reduced. There is plenty of research underway looking at maintaining this soil moisture where it’s most needed. This includes everything from using peat moss, and more, to increase absorption properties. But focusing on the actual water rather than the soil can have a range of impacts.

Adaptation at field and farm level

Many farm-level adaptations will be spontaneous and will be done in response to changing conditions, but they will not necessarily be designed for climatic changes. Other adaptations will need to be planned, and this will increase the ability of farming systems to cope with more variable supplies of rainwater.

This will require an improved capacity to store water in the soil, surface reservoirs or underground reservoirs. Any action that increases the capacity of the farming system to access water when needed will increase the resilience of the system to climate variability.

Actions in this area include on-farm water harvesting; the enhancement of the soil’s capacity to hold moisture, on-farm water retention, and enhanced infiltration; and, where possible, more systematic access to groundwater. Supplementary irrigation at critical periods of the cropping season can reduce losses and boost productivity.

Adaptation at watershed, river basin

Climate change adaptation at higher levels will involve a combination of policy adjustments and investments in infrastructure and management. In river basins, increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events will require improvements in the storage capacity and management of dams and river protection works.

Notably, there will be a need to shift from drought emergency response to drought management plans that include prevention, preparedness, relief and rehabilitation and long-term measures to mitigate the impacts of droughts. Examples of potential options include flood mitigation through the cultivation of varieties of rice that respond differently to different levels of flooding or the combined cropping of bean varieties with varying resistance to droughts.

Habitat engineering and rehabilitation will also be needed to reduce the severity of the impacts of flood, control erosion, and provide soil nutrients, shade, and oxygen. This will also create suitable environments for aquaculture and fisheries.