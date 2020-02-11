Cabinet clears new secondary school curriculum

Cabinet yesterday cleared the Ministry of Education to continue with the implementation of the revised lower secondary curriculum despite Parliament resolution to halt it and allow the government to prepare for its rollout.

Minister of Education, Ms. Janet Museveni, was given the green light after briefing her Cabinet on what her ministry’s technical team had done in the last 12 years to put the curriculum together.

“Cabinet has cleared the curriculum,” the source said, adding, “the ministry is now ready to implement it.”
When contacted for a comment on whether Cabinet had okayed the curriculum contrary to Parliament resolution last week, Mr. Alex Kakooza, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, could neither confirm nor rule out the decision.

“I wouldn’t be surprised given that the curriculum was supposed to be rolled out this term. It is possible that Cabinet discussed it,” Mr. Kakooza said but added:
“We cannot disobey Parliament. As my minister stated, we have gone to Cabinet today [yesterday] for guidance on how to implement the recommendations. I am waiting for that guidance.”

Issues in the curriculum
Following an assessment of the lower secondary curriculum in 2007, it was established that it was overloaded with subjects which were expensive to implement, focused on academic achievements and its assessment only encouraged cram work.

The ministry then embarked on the curriculum review a year later to consider the new changes in science and technology and promote creativity among learners.

