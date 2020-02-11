Clever J back in the music business

By:
On:
In: Gossip
With: 0 Comments

Long-forgotten singer Gerard Muwonge alias Clever J is set for a comeback on the music scene with a collaboration singer wither artistes Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone and Pallaso.

Life had rinsed Clever J off his former celebrity status, which seemed to be extinct as he was found bricklaying and struggling to maintain his former lifestyle.

Clever J now seems to have landed a second chance in music after landing a collabo with Chameleone and Pallaso.

Chameleone confirmed the collabo and said that Clever J deserves another chance.

“Last two years I’ve not done so much music because I had a lot on my mind and every time I hit the studio, things were not as swift as they should. This could be the same with Clever J” Chameleon said.

Chameleone said that they are going to welcome him as a family and support his studio project.

Chameleone said that for Clever J to go into bricklaying, it wasn’t a punishment. Chameleone also refuted claims that he had abandoned the fellow singer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.