DAIRY FARMERS SHOULD EMBRACE MAKING SILAGE TO BEAT CLIMATE CHANGE

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva believes that his team gave up on chasing down Liverpool in the 2019-20 Premier League season far too early.

Some Chelsea supporters have called for the club to re-sign Jeremie Boga from Sassuolo in the summer following the former Blues academy star’s impressive form.

Barcelona captain lashed out at sporting director Eric Abidal during the week, having been left bitterly unhappy with the Frenchman's claim that the squad had been guilty of not working hard enough under former coach Ernesto Valverde.

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli has apologised after he posted a video that mocked the coronavirus crisis on social media.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says he gets "hurt" by the criticism he receives and feels hated because he is an England player.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has defended “adorable” Kylian Mbappe from criticism, saying the team’s fans should “rejoice” that he’s with the club.

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel says that Edinson Cavani is now stronger after seeing the speculation surrounding his future come to an end.

Manuel Neuer expects to stay with Bayern Munich despite the impending arrival and Alexander Nubel.The current Bayern No. 1 has not begun talks over an extension, but he insists he won't be leaving the club any time soon.

Ajax full-back Sergino Dest is likely to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Liverpool will try to lure Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz to the Premier League in the summer.

Manchester United have dropped their interest in Leicester midfielder James Maddison.

Bayern Munich are plotting a summer bid for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, Liverpool are said to value Firmino at around £75 million ($97m).

Lionel Messi set up both of Barcelona’s first half goals in a thrilling opening period of their game against Real Betis, becoming just the second player to reach double figures in goals and assists in Europe’s top five leagues this season.

Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Osasuna on Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane further cement his legendary place in the club’s history.

The victory was his 88th in La Liga – taking him above Jose Mourinho into third all-time for the most wins in the Spanish top flight as Madrid boss.

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up on the "vanity" within the Red Devils' dressing room that he believes has held them back this season.

Romelu Lukaku said Inter demonstrated their never-say-die mentality after the Serie A title hopefuls produced a stunning comeback to beat Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina.

Quique Setien praised Barcelona's resilience in Sunday's 3-2 win over Real Betis but said there is still room for improvement from the LaLiga champions.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho was spotted wearing a black baseball cap and sitting alone in the directors' box to watch Champions League opponents RB Leipzig at Bayern Munich.

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez will reportedly be Barcelona's leading transfer target during this summer's transfer window.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic said AC Milan "stopped playing" as the star striker lamented the Rossoneri's collapse after they surrendered a two-goal lead against city rivals Inter in a thrilling Derby della Madonnina.

Former Premier League forward Darren Bent has said that he 'would not be surprised' if Manchester City made an attempt to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, is set to choose Chelsea in a £34m deal this summer, despite being linked with Barcelona and Paris St-Germain

Antonio Conte admitted Inter were at risk of "a hammering" before they came from two goals down to beat Milan 4-2 in the Derby della Madonnina and go top of the Serie A table.

Roma and Napoli are reportedly both interested in signing Real Madrid defender Nacho this summer.

Chelsea's Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, would be interested in teaming up with Maurizio Sarri again at Juventus, his agent says.

Former Manchester United star Eric Cantona has admitted he's "afraid" of the day the club's faithful inevitably stop singing about him.

Liverpool have reportedly opened contract negotiations with the representatives of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The release clause of Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, linked with Manchester United, will be active from June but is £127m

Eden Hazard is reportedly facing a battle to be ready for Real Madrid's Champions League last-16 first leg against Manchester City at the Bernabeu on February 26.

Thomas Muller says he is "not interested" in returning to the Germany squad after Joachim Low rated his chances of a recall as "relatively low".

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani reportedly rejected the chance to join Barcelona during the January transfer window.

Klopp is considering bringing Barcelona's Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 27, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, back to Anfield.

Former Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta reportedly rejected a loan move back to the club in January.

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid will count on Gareth Bale during the final months of the season after the Welshman started in the 4-1 win at Osasuna.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has hit out at media coverage creating rumours of a rift between him and Gareth Bale.

Thiago Alcantara was frustrated by Bayern Munich's display against RB Leipzig as they were held to a 0-0 home draw, while Peter Gulacsi believed the visitors were worthy of a win.

Former midfielder Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is not suited to Premier League football.

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi believes his side “fully deserved” the victory, despite huge controversy surrounding refereeing decisions.

Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, will seek to leave the club this summer, with 12 months remaining on his contract.

Kevin De Bruyne has played down speculation linking him with a move away from Manchester City, reiterating that he feels "comfortable" at the Etihad Stadium.

Juventus could reportedly decide to sell Aaron Ramsey at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Stefan de Vrij insists Inter showed they have “determination, hunger and character,” while he’ll hold the memories of his Milan Derby goal “forever.”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli confessed he was “angry with my players, because we had defensive duties” and didn’t stick to them in a 4-2 defeat to Inter