DAIRY FARMERS SHOULD EMBRACE MAKING SILAGE TO BEAT CLIMATE CHANGE

The process of making silage for dairy cattle involves fermentation under anaerobic conditions. And it prevents the fresh fodder from decomposing and allows it to keep its nutrient quality. For organic acid production, it requires sufficient soluble carbohydrates or sugars. Adding molasses to the fodder provides adequate sugars.
So adding molasses to the fodder is recommended, and it enables the bacteria to produce the organic acids immediately. The more molasses you add, the faster the acidification and preservation process will occur.
Why feeding silage to your cows
Silage is highly palatable, laxative, easily digestible and highly nutritious. And storing silage requires less floor area than storing hay. Feeding the dairy cows with silage ensures high milk production and it also ensures healthy animals. Silage is very good for dairy animals, especially during dry seasons.
Silage nutrition
Silage is very nutritious for the dairy cattle. The silage bacteria act on the cellulose and carbohydrates in the forage to produce volatile fatty acids such as acetic, propionic, lactic and butyric acids during fermentation. And these create a hostile environment for competing bacteria might cause spoilage by lowering pH.
The VFAs thus act as natural preservatives, in the same way, that the lactic acid in yogurt and cheese increases the preservability of what began as milk or vinegar preserves pickled vegetables. And when the green forage is unavailable, this preservation action is particularly important during winter in temperate regions.
The modest acidity has the effect of improving palatability and provides a dietary contrast for the animal when the silage is prepared under optimal conditions. Several of the fermenting organisms produce vitamins (for example, lactobacillus species produce folic acid and vitamin B12).
The process to follow
Actually making silage for the dairy cattle is very easy. The entire process for making the silage is called Ensiling and it can take almost 2 to 3 months for the fermentation to occur. Silo is the container or structure where the silage is stored.
Preserving the green fodder through ensiling is proved to be an economical way of feeding dairy cattle. The silage can be stored for almost 2 years once prepared. And good quality silage doesn’t contain butyric acid. However, here we are describing everything about how to make silage for dairy cattle.
What crops are good for making silage?
Maize, oats, millet, sorghum and hybrid Napier are considered very good for making silage. And the quality of the silage obtained from these crops can be improved by adding molasses, urea or forming acids.
Prerequisites for making the silage
Never harvest the crop during the rainy season for making silage. More so, determine the pit size before starting to make silage. Ensure there are walls in the silo that will be used to make silage. The walls will help to prevent the entrance of air, as the flow of air into the silage will spoil the silage. In addition, the crop that is being used for making silage should neither be too dry nor too wet. The stems of the crop should be solid with minimum air in the mass. And crush the hollow stems before using. Wilt the grass for few hours before ensiling. It will be better if the moisture content is less than 70-75 percent. And this helps in the butyric acid type of fermentation.
Chop the crop into smaller pieces, because the shorter length of the material facilitates immediate bacterial fermentation and produces acid very rapidly. The minimum size of the chopped pieces should be about 1-1.5 inches in length. Before starting, decide the proper ratio of the ingredients. You can add some extra things for making the silage even better. And such extra things are salt, urea, molasses, etc.
Adding all these things will help to improve the quality of the mixture. Fill the silo properly by distributing the chopped greens and other materials uniformly throughout the silo. After filling the silo, don’t forget to cover it with soil or something heavy materials.
Pit preparation for making silage
The best quality silage is prepared from cereal fodder crops like millet, oats, maize, sorghum, and barley. Because these crops are rich in carbohydrate or sugar content. You should harvest the greens at milking to the dough formation stage, especially when the moisture content is around 70-75 percent.
Chop the fodder to the size of 1-2 inches and fill the pit. For making 1-ton silage, the pit size should be 1 x 2 x 1 cubic meter. Select the area where there is no water logging problem. Surround the pit by thick plastic on all sides. Or you can also make concrete pits for making silage.
Making silage
Mix all the materials listed above in a drum and add some water into it. Then place the chopped greens into the pit and spread the diluted solutions into it. Don’t forget to sprinkle the solution evenly on the greens. Use a garden sprayer for distributing the solution.
Sprinkling this solution will help in feeding the micro-organisms (for making the silage ferment quickly and saving the silage from rotting). Then press the greens with feet or something heavy. This is required for making the air out and also protecting the greens from fungal attack. Do this very carefully, because very little air can even cause the fungus and damage the forage.
After spreading one layer, add another layer and repeat the whole process. Add more chopped greens into the pit after pressing and making more room inside the pit. Repeat sprinkling molasses solution and press again. Do this continuously until the pit is filled in your desired shape.
And finally, cover the pit with polythene sheet after final pressing. Covering the top is important, especially for preventing the silage from any water contact. It will be better if you can cover the top with heavy things after covering it with polythene. Soil, bricks, stones or other heavy things will be very good for covering the top.
Leave the pit
After doing everything perfectly, leave the pit for several weeks or months. Waiting for 2-3 months before using will be very good. Because it will take about 2-3 months to make better quality silage.