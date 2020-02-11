EARN MORE PROFITS FROM GROWING VANILLA

Vanilla is the second most expensive spice in the world, after saffron, due to highly labor-intensive methods of cultivation. Vanilla plants are climbing plants that prefer high humidity and bright, indirect sunlight. They also require ample water and extremely warm temperatures. If you can provide the right growing conditions, you can grow your own vanilla at home.
Plan your vanilla plantation by dividing the land and creating shade
First, divide up your farmland into 3 Equal proportions; then plan how to manage your large vanilla plantation using a three-year rotation strategy. You crop on one (1) acre say for two (2) years and rest that portion for one (1)year, thus your 3-acre area would be split up into three one-acre sections. Vanilla requires top shade. This could be provided by Maesopsis eminii (RHAMNACEAE family) trees, known locally in Luganda as “Musizi”. These are tall, fast-growing African trees with straight lobes and a spreading canopy of small leaves that cast a light dappled shade, ideal for vanilla.
You can raise these trees in soil blocks and planted out 6m apart each way. The Musizi can grow more than a meter in six months. The correct amount of shade is important. Notably, farmers should be aware that Vanilla does not do well when there is too much shade; this excess shade tends to weaken the vines.
Plan for support trees for your vanilla vines in Uganda
To support the vanilla vines, you can grow Jatropha curcas (EUPHORBIACEAE) or Physic nut trees. The Vanilla roots attach themselves to the rough bark of these trees and draw nourishment from the organic matter and moisture in the bark. The Physic nut is a low-growing tree and easy to keep in check by slashing unwanted growth to regulate the shade. Thus your Vanilla vines will have living supports instead of white ant-susceptible posts.
Each tree can support two vines, one on either side but not looped over into adjacent trees. Plant your support trees at 3m x 1m spacing. A combination of the “Musizi” and Physic nut trees could prove easy to manage in your large scale vanilla plantation in Uganda. Banana plantations have also been used successfully to provide the right amount of shade when intercropped with vanilla.
How to plant vanilla in Uganda
Take two-six-node cuttings of the mature vegetative vine – not from the vine which has flowered. Two cuttings, one on either side, are planted up against the support trees with the bottom two nodes under the mulch – not in the soil, otherwise, they tend to rot. Furthermore, care should be taken that the basal cut end of the cutting is kept just above the surface to prevent it from rotting. If necessary, you can tie with a string to the support trees. Use a string which will rot not plastic twine.
The trees have to be planted well in advance at a spacing of 1.2-1.5m within rows and 2.5-3.0 m between rows. Approximately 1600 to 2000 trees can be accommodated in a hectare. The vanilla plant should be allowed to trail horizontally on poles tied to trees after trailing to a height of 1.5-2.0 m. After planting, your vanilla will need about three years to reach maturity.
Water
Vanilla plants require water. You must be careful to ensure they don’t become overwatered. Be sure the top layer of the soil is moist, but don’t water to the point the entire pot of soil is soaked. This will make the roots too wet, and they’ll rot. It’s also a good idea to gently mist the plant with water in a spray bottle every day or every other day to keep it moist enough to survive but to avoid overwatering.
How to prune vanilla plants
Shoots from the cutting eventually grow up through the support trees and become pendulous. Flowers form later from the axils of most leaves. The soft tips were removed near the ground level. These were taken to the nursery and rooted under shade in bags filled with fern fibre to supply the out-growers. After the beans were harvested, the stem which has borne the pods is cut back to a growth bud near the support tree and where there are plenty of aerial roots.
Vines were always pruned and pollinated according to their vigour. No weaklings were allowed to bear fruit. Only vigorous, healthy vines were brought into bearing, leaving only the amount of mature fruitwood that the vine is able to support. When pruning, one must always think one year to 18 months ahead, at least under Uganda conditions. That is for the growth to form; flower set and matures its pods.
How to control weeds on your Vanilla Plantation
Only slashing of the grass should be carried out between the rows and the trash piled up against the bases of your vanilla vines. Vanilla roots, after having descended the support trees travel along the surface of the ground beneath the mulch and across the rows under the mat of grass. Where trash/mulch is lacking you can bring in alternative cover like bagasse from sugar mills.
How to pollinate your vanilla vines
Vanilla starts flowering in the 3rd year of planting; however, it depends on the size of the original cutting used for planting. Maximum flower production will be seen in the 7th and 8th year of a plant. In Uganda, vanilla flowering typically occurs in March-June and September-October. Because vanilla has no suitable pollinating insects or birds, you will have to pollinate your vines by hand if you want to harvest any bean. You need to be fast and efficient since vanilla flowers last for only a day.
Using a pointed stick, transfer the pollen-masses onto the surface of the stigma in each flower. You can pollinate 5-10 flowers per raceme according to the vigour of each vanilla vine. After pollination, Vanilla pods could take about six months to form.
Fertilize your vanilla plant
You’ll want to fertilize your vanilla bean plant every two weeks during the spring and summer months. The best type of fertilizer for a vanilla bean plant is orchid fertilizer.
How to Harvest vanilla
Your vanilla pods will be ready for picking when the ends become slightly yellow. After picking, the pods/beans dip in hot water at 65°C for two minutes; this process is done to kill any live tissues in the vanilla beans. Let your heated beans drain, then lay the pods in lines on a cotton (not wool) blanket; research is done in Uganda with different materials found cotton blankets to be the best.
The blanket is then folded over the pods and then rolled up. The rolls of blankets were placed on shelves in a dry, airy shed to allow the pods to sweat. Unroll the blankets each day to expose the vanilla beans to the sun for a period of around half an hour. Repeat this until curing is finished. The whole idea is to retain the juices in the pods and not to desiccate them.
Once cured, crystals of vanillin form on the outside of the pods which give off a pleasant vanilla odour. After storage for about 3(three) months, you can pack your cured vanilla beans in tin boxes lined with silver paper and seal them off for export.