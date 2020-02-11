French court fines Equatorial Guinea VP

An appeal court in France has fined Equatorial Guinea’s vice-president €30m ($33m; £25m) for using public money to fund his lavish lifestyle.

Teodorin Obiang, 50, had challenged his 2017 conviction for embezzlement, but the court gives him a heavier sentence by refusing to suspend the fine.

The court upheld a ruling of a lower court to seize his assets in France.

He is the son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who is Africa’s longest-serving leader.

The president has been in power in the oil-rich state since 1979 and appointed his son as his deputy in 2012.

The case against Obiang was triggered by anti-corruption campaign group Transparency International and a similar non-government organization, called Sherpa.

Obiang denied the charges, saying his wealth had come from legitimate sources.

He was not in court for his trial or appeal. His lawyers previously accused France of “meddling in the affairs of a sovereign state”.

