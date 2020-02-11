Producers embrace Digital Tax Stamps system

Uganda Revenue Authority has started the implementation of the Digital Tax Stamps on a high.

 The tax body says that 32 manufacturers and importers have registered their factory lines in compliance with the digital tax stamps.

They include Crown Beverages, Mukwano Industries, and Riham Industries, among others.

 Mr. Ian Rumanyika, the Assistant Commissioner Public & Corporate Affairs at URA says that the tax body is progressing with the registration of manufacturers for digital tax stamps.

 Uganda started implementing Digital Tax stamps on select goods this financial year following in the footsteps of regional economies like Kenya and Tanzania that introduced the system years ago.

The stamps, according to URA, help in monitoring revenue declaration and they improve product authenticity.

