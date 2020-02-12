7,000 teachers miss lower secondary curriculum training

More than 7,000 teachers did not take part in the teacher training exercise ahead of the implementation of the new lower secondary school curriculum.

According to details from the Ministry of Education, thousands of teachers were denied taking part in the training because their schools do not have the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) centres.

According to UNEB, there are 2,205 UNEB centres at the secondary school level.

Officials from the Education Ministry said that only 8,820 teachers are estimated to have been trained.

Mr Fred Kyaka, the assistant commissioner for Secondary Education said that during site visits, they discovered that in some parts of the country, teachers who did not come from schools that have UNEB centres were left out of the training exercise.

“At some regional training centres, as many as 300 teachers were denied the chance to take part in the training. But at some regional centres, the teachers agreed with the trainers and participated in the training as long as they could buy their own meals,

