Government to borrow more Shs430b for oil roads

By:
On:
In: Business, Featured
With: 0 Comments

The cabinet on Monday agreed to borrow about Euros 108m (about Shs430b) from China for the construction of oil roads.
The government will borrow the money from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China to finance the construction of Masindi-Biiso, Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi, and Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarusesa-Butoole roads.

“Upgrading and constructing the national oil roads will facilitate the efficient development of the strategic national oil resources,” Uganda Media Centre communications and media relations manager Denis Katungi said yesterday.
He did not elaborate on what interest rate the government will pay on the loan or the loan period.

Mr. Katungi said the upgrade will add to the network of road infrastructure required for the movement of construction materials, workers and consumables from other parts of the country to the oil region.
In March last year, the government signed a contract with China Railway Seventh Group to design and construct a 97km road connecting Masindi-Biso, Kabaale-Kiziranfumbi, and Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarushesha-Butoole.

Minister of State for Planning David Bahati in May last year presented to Parliament a loan request of $456.37m (about Shs1.7 trillion) from China Exim Bank to fund the upgrade and construction of national oil roads.
The projected total length of the oil roads is 700km.
Efforts to get a comment from the Minister of Finance, Mr. Matia Kasaija were futile by press time. He asked this newspaper to call him later, saying he was in a lecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.