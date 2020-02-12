Gov’t slow on locust invasion

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) yesterday expressed reservations about the slow response by the Ministry of Agriculture to the locust invasion.
Speaking at Moroto Barracks where the pesticides and spray cans for tackling the menace had been delivered on Monday, Col Bernard Tuhame, the UPDF 3rd Division operations, and training officer, said while the army has mobilized troops to fight the locusts, no ministry official had arrived to train them on the application of the pesticides.

“The soldiers are ready for deployment. We have about 200 from the 3rd Division and we are also to receive 800 from UPDF headquarters. What we need now is to be taught how to use the drug and the (spraying) machine

