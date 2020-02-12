Kagina’s contract renewed

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) board has endorsed a second term for Ms. Allen Kagina and explained why her five-year contract should be renewed.
Ms. Kagina, whose five-year tenure as executive director of UNRA started on May 1, 2015, expires in April.

The former Uganda Revenue Authority boss succeeded Mr. Bernard Kimeze Sebugga as the head of the road’s authority.
The board members through their March 2017 to March 2020 report titled: “Board of Directors End of Term Report,” have written to Gen Katumba Wamala, the Works Minister, recommending a second term for Ms. Kagina. The report highlights the achievements and challenges Ms. Kagina encountered during her five-year term as director.

“It was noted that the executive director assumed office on May 1, 2015, on a five-year contract with an option to renew for one more term in accordance with Section 20(1) of the Unra Act. The Board evaluated the performance of Ms. Kagina which was exceeding expectation and took a decision to recommend to the minister to renew her contract,” the report read in part.
Gen Katumba is expected to review the board report before renewing Kagina’s contract.
Although Ms Kagina and Gen Wamala were unreachable for comments, the new findings in Mr Fred Omach’s board cast a favourable light on Ms Kagina’s tenure.

