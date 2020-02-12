Locusts swarm to new areas

By:
On:
In: Featured, News
Tagged: , ,
With: 0 Comments

Three districts in Karamoja Sub-region that had earlier been invaded by desert locusts have now confirmed the insects left to new areas.
Amudat, Nakapiripirit and Katakwi district leaders said the locusts had left by yesterday. The new presence of locusts was instead reported in Abim, Agago, Kitgum, Otuke, Kumi, Moroto and Nabilatuk districts.

While the pests have continued to move to other places, little or no destruction has been reported in the districts where they have passed.
Mr. Martin Owor, the commissioner for disaster management at the Office of Prime Minister, said no destruction had been reported in the affected areas.
“So far all districts invaded by the desert locusts have reported no losses because we are in the off-crop season period. The locusts are consuming pasture which is currently receiving off-season rainfall and able to rejuvenate quickly,” Mr. Owor said.

Mr. Andrew Napaja Keem, the Moroto chairperson, corroborated this testimony, saying there wasn’t much destruction in the district because the place is dry.
He, however, said there may be a problem when rains come back and the eggs hatch.
In Amudat, where the locusts first entered from Kenya, the swarms left the area on Monday evening and have not been seen since then.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.