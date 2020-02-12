Obituary:Former presidential candidate Maj Gen Benon Biraaro dies of cancer

Former presidential aspirant, Gen.Benon Biraaro has passed on.

Biraaro succumbed to cancer at Kampala Hospital. The general has been battling illness for more than a year and he has sought treatment abroad.

Gen Biraro died on Wednesday morning at Kampala hospital of colon cancer.
He was one of the presidential candidates in the 2016 general elections running on the ticket of his Farmers Party of Uganda.


While still in the active military, he served as the commandant of the Uganda Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja.
He was born on March 1, 1958, in Isingiro District. He attended Makerere University, in Kampala, Uganda’s oldest and largest public university, graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science. Later, he attended Cranfield University in the United Kingdom, graduating with a Masters in Global Strategic Studies.

