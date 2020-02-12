Parliament: Government to evacuate Ugandans in China

Hon. Latif Sebaggala (Indep., Kawempe North) raised a matter of national importance during a plenary sitting on 11 February 2020, saying that he has received messages from students who are concerned about their plight.

According to the letter from the students read by Ssebagala, there has been a general lack of necessities including groceries and masks.

The students added that prices of groceries have been hiked making it hard to afford.
In their letter, the five students appealed to the government to use its diplomatic engagement with the Chinese government to allow for timely evacuation.

“If other countries have evacuated their citizens, why can’t Uganda do so? We just need to ensure that they are quarantined when they return,” said Sebaggala.

Hon Muhammad Nsereko (Indep. Kampala Central Division) advised the government to consider chartering a Uganda Airlines plane to evacuate citizens in China.

“This is not a matter that any of them (students) could have foreseen. We need to get them to safe passage and assess them for two weeks. Thailand has done it, Nigeria has done it, and the Senegalese have done it

  1. We pray for their life, at the same time humbly request the Uganda Government to act in a due consideration.

