Police officer shoots college and himself

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at around 3:30 pm.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, says,  one No. 53443.PC Ben Ojilong got into a heated argument with his colleague one Corporal Alex  Opito on whether to enter a case in the Station Diary (SD), one arguing it was civil another insisting it was criminal.

Owoyesigyire, adds that as a result, Ojilong picked his gun and shot Opito several times killing him instantly and then shot himself dead as well.

“Two LDU officers were passing by tried to intervene and one was injured in the process. Scene visited, gun and cartridges recovered, bodies sent for postmortem,” he said.

The LDU who sustained injuries from the scuffle was later pronounced on arrival at Kitebi health center, bringing the total number of the dead to three. 

However, the area residents allege that Ojilong was drunk, at the time he waged a war on his colleagues. 

