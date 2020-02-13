A royal wedding around the corner

Onyango who hails from Tororo has been dating Kabaka’s daughter Victoria Nkinzi, almost coming close to marrying the princess in 2019, when Onyango proposed to Nkinzi during their holiday in Qatar.

However, the wedding planner could have been replaced by jetlag as nothing happened later except for the two lover birds to keep showing pictures of themselves stuck together like glue.

The good news is that the wedding is back on, with the events manager proposing to Nkinzi and the latter saying yes.

Onyango took to his Instagram to announce the news.

“She said YES” he posted, before splashing pictures of them swapping saliva.

