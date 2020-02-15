10 years of comedy show attracts mammoth crowd

Uganda’s favourite comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado showed that the perfect Valentine’s Day gift might not be flowers after all, more like an endless supply of rib-cracking jokes.

The ‘Man from Ombokolo’ had plenty to celebrate as he marked a decade in the comedy industry, and there to celebrate with him at the Kololo Independence Grounds was a mammoth crowd who got every penny’s worth at the Africa Laughs show last night

Digging into tales of family, marriage, politics and memorable social interactions, Salvado was in his finest element, reminding all that he is king when it comes to integrating socially-aware comedy into his act. He certainly lived up to the hype on a day that turned out to be a triple celebration; he marked a decade of comedy, his 35th birthday and the fifth edition of his Africa Laughs show.

