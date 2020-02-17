Children among 22 killed in attack on Cameroon village

Over half those killed in Ntumbo were children, and local media report that several victims were burned alive.

No-one has claimed responsibility for Friday’s incident, but an opposition party blamed the army.

Cameroon’s government, which has been fighting separatists in the region for three years, denied involvement in the attack.

James Nunan, an official from the UN’s humanitarian co-ordination agency Ocha, told the BBC that a pregnant woman was among those killed.

Fourteen children, including nine under the age of five, were also among the dead, he said.

Mr Nunan said the incident had “terrified” the local population.

“Whichever group has done this has threatened that there will be more violence ahead,” he said. “The people we’ve spoken with are extremely traumatised and didn’t expect this.”

In a statement, one of the country’s main opposition parties – The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon – blamed “the dictatorial regime” and the head of Cameroon’s security forces for the attack.

Agbor Mballa, a leading figure in the separatist movement, also suggested that “state defence forces were responsible”.

An army official described the allegations as “false” when asked about the incident by AFP news agency.