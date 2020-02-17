Judge suspends evidence in Kanyamunyu murder trial

The court on Friday suspended evidence presented by a government ballistic expert in the murder trial of Kampala businessman Matthew Kanyamunyu after the defense lawyers raised a point of “material differences” in two police request forms submitted to the department government analytical laboratory (DGAL) for examination.

Justice Stephen Mubiru said he would conduct a trial within a trial tomorrow to make the final decision on whether to uphold the evidence or strike it out.

A trial within a trial is a mini-trial to resolve a contradiction on the admissibility of certain evidence.

Ms. Robinah Kirinya, the principal government analyst from Firearms and Tool marks Division, had testified that gunpowder had been detected on Kanyamunyu’s trousers and shirt which he wore on a fateful day.

“In my opinion, the most probable source of the elements lead, barium, antimony and nitrate radicals detected on the pair of blue trousers exhibit 2a; blue and white checkered shirt exhibit 4 and items of glove compartment of moto vehicle exhibit 5 is gunshot residues,” Ms. Kirinya told the court.

The 58-year-old ballistic expert also testified how, upon examination, she detected gun powder on several items recovered in Kanyamunyu’s car glove compartment, which car he drove on a fateful day.