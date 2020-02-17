Rwandan artiste arrested while crossing border commits suicide

Rwandan gospel artiste Kizitio Mihigo has committed suicide inside police cells where he was being held following an arrest for attempting to cross the border into Burundi.

Mihigo, a gospel artiste, songwriter, genocide survivor, and political activist was arrested Thursday last week, according to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

A statement from Rwandan police claims that Mihigo committed suicide on Monday morning at Remera Police Station where he had been held.

“Kizito Mihigo has allegedly committed suicide. He was found dead Monday morning. He was arrested 3 days ago on suspicion of bribery and attempting to use illegal means to cross the border. He was being held at Remera police station.”

According to Police, investigations are ongoing

On 13/2/2020, Security organs handed over to RIB Kizito Mihigo after being arrested in Nyaruguru District. Mihigo’s criminal charges include an attempt to illegally cross to Burundi, joining terrorist groups and corruption.

“His attempt to escape constitutes a breach of conditions set in the Presidential Order Nº132/01 of 14/09/2018 Exercising the Prerogative of Mercy, leading to the revocation of the Presidential Mercy,” the statement from RIB read in part.

Mihigo was first arrested in April 2014 for allegedly conspiring to overthrow the government of President Paul Kagame when he released a song convicting the regime.

He was consequently sentenced to prison for 10 years in February 2015, but later granted a presidential pardon and released in September 2018 alongside Victorie Ngabire and other political prisoners.