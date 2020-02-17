Sudan allows former foe Israel to fly over its territory

Israel says it has begun flying commercial aircraft through Sudanese airspace under an agreement with the Khartoum government.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, told a group of visiting US Jewish leaders that the first Israeli plane crossed Sudan on Saturday, bound for South America.

He said the new air corridor would cut the flying time on the route by three hours.

Sudan said in early February that it had given initial approval for Israeli planes to fly over its territory.

Mr. Netanyahu said Israel was discussing the rapid normalization of ties with its former foe.

Sudan, which has close ties with the Palestinians, has stopped short of referring to improving ties with Israel.