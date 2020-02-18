Children die after eating pesticide pancakes’

By:
On:
In: News
With: 0 Comments

Two children in Butalega District have died and 11 others have been hospitalized after they ate pancakes made with pesticides instead of cooking oil.

All 13 children are from the same family in Budumba, western Uganda.

The Doctors report that the children made the pancakes themselves and they used the wrong ingredients – mistaking a pesticide, used to grow watermelons and vegetables, for cooking oil.

The children then started vomiting and were taken to Busolwe hospital where two of them died and the 11 others are being treated:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.