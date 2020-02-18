‘She set the bar so high’: Mother’s tribute to Queen of Katwe star

Queen of Katwe actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who died last week aged 15, has been described by her mother as a determined girl who never let anything get in her way.

The young Ugandan actress died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016.

Rachel Asiimwe Waligwa said that her daughter “endured all the pain like an adult with such grace” and would insist she was fine even when one could see she was in pain.

She was very determined, she never let obstacles… She never had excuses for not getting what she wanted. She was self-driven, she set the bar so high. She didn’t think the brain tumour or cancer or surgery was an obstacle. She still fought, she was such a fighter. My daughter has lived her life, she’s accomplished so much.”

