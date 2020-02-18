Simeone expects Atleti fans to be ‘ready to burst’ as Diego Costa returns to face Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in Manchester United's England defender Chris Smalling, 30, who is on loan at Roma. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, is committed to staying at Manchester City despite the club's ban from European football, says his agent. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester City face paying millions in compensation to their players because they would miss out on receiving Champions League bonuses. (Mail)

City will not face reductions on their £65m-a-season kit deal with Puma even if their European competition ban is upheld. (Mail)

Barcelona are set to sign Danish former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite, 28, from Leganes in an emergency deal. (Mundo Deportivo, via Teeside Gazette)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains a big admirer of Timo Werner, but the Reds have not engaged with RB Leipzig about a deal for the 23-year-old Germany forward. (Independent)

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says there is tension between the club and 20-year-old French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. (Express)

Chelsea's Mario Pasalic will make a permanent move to Atalanta in the summer after they agreed to take up the £12.5m option to buy the Croatian midfielder, 25. (Guardian)

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 20, is facing a fight to save his Arsenal career after he was left out of the squad for Sunday's match against Newcastle United. (Mirror)

Guendouzi was dropped following a heated row with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and members of his coaching staff during a mid-season training camp in Dubai. (Goal)

Manchester United told Bournemouth they had 15 minutes to accept a £25m deadline-day bid for Norwegian striker Joshua King, 28, or they would sign a player from China. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Brazilian club Botafogo are expected to complete the signing of Ivorian former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 36, on Wednesday or Thursday. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)

Southampton and Burnley are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Oxford United's English defender Rob Dickie, 23. (Football Insider)

Dutch side Ajax could face losing up to eight players in the summer transfer window. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Braga coach Ruben Amorim said racism is also a problem in Portuguese society, as he responded to the alleged racist abuse of Porto striker Moussa Marega. (A Bola - in Portuguese)