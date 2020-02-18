Uganda releases 13 more Rwanda nationals ahead of peace talks

The Ugandan government has released another set of Rwandan nationals who have been in custody since their arrest last year over various crimes.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Sam Kutesa presided over the handover of 13 people to Noel Mucyo, the First Counsellor at Rwanda’s High Commission in Uganda to make it 24 people who have been released and handed over to Rwanda this year.

Speaking at the function, Kutesa said this was part of the Kampala establishment’s efforts to normalize tensions with their brotherly neighbors which have not been at their best for the past two or so years.

“The withdrawal of the charges from these people does not in any way suggest that they are innocent. It is simply done for the government to facilitate the peace process but also to show that Uganda is committed to the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding to normalize relations,” Kutesa said at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Kampala.

During the second meeting in Luanda two weeks ago, both presidents, Museveni and Paul Kagame of Uganda and Rwanda respectively reached a consensus to have all prisoners held in each other’s country released.

