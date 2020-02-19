Egypt’s music union bans grime singers

Egypt’s union for musicians has issued a ban against local grime singers, claiming that it is protecting public taste.

The music, known locally as “mahraganat”, has become very popular among the poor in Egypt with its working-class performers attracting millions of followers on social media.

A mahraganat gig attracted more than 100,000 people at a stadium in the capital, Cairo, on Valentine’s Day.

But the musicians’ union says the lyrics are vulgar and fly in the face of society’s values and morals.

Tourism police also prevented mahraganat singers from performing at a wedding party in a five-star hotel in Cairo.

