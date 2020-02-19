Nigerian lecturers oppose sexual harassment law

By:
On:
In: International
With: 0 Comments

The body representing university lecturers in Nigeria is opposing a bill aimed at preventing sexual harassment at universities.

The Academic Staff Union says the law unduly targets and stigmatizes university lecturers.

The bill is suggesting a five-year jail term for lecturers convicted of sexual harassment of their students.

The bill was introduced following the BBC Africa Eye investigation which exposed sexual misconduct by multiple lecturers at two top West African universities.

The revelations led to the suspension of some lecturers at both the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Share the News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.