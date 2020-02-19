Nyamityobora Fc evicted from Kakyeka Stadium

By:
On:
In: Sports
With: 0 Comments

Nyamityobora Fc has been evicted out of Kakyeka stadium due to failure to pay fees for further development of the stadium and maintenance

The fees have amounted up to three million Uganda shillings and the eviction was directed by the Mbarara District Chief administration officer.

Nyamityobora fc was relegated from the Uganda Premier League last season and will host their 2nd round home games, 170 kilometers away in Rukungiri

Share the News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.